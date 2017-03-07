Caltrans: Daytime Emergency Closure Planned for State Highway 19 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Caltrans: Daytime Emergency Closure Planned for State Highway 193 Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

From Caltrans: 

Caltrans is alerting motorists about a daytime emergency road closure for State Highway 193 scheduled for today at the intersections of Coloma and Rock Creek Roads. As part of the ongoing work, crews will be drilling and a signed detour will be in place. 

Daytime Closure: 

State Highway 193: Closure at the intersections of State Highway 49 (Coloma Road) and Rock Creek Road on Tuesday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are advised that the signed detour is expected to add an additional one-hour and thirty minutes of travel time.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and choose an alternate route to avoid these delays, and to expect extended travel times.

From Caltrans 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.