Caltrans: Daytime Emergency Closure Planned for State Highway 193 Tuesday

From Caltrans:

Caltrans is alerting motorists about a daytime emergency road closure for State Highway 193 scheduled for today at the intersections of Coloma and Rock Creek Roads. As part of the ongoing work, crews will be drilling and a signed detour will be in place.

Daytime Closure:

State Highway 193: Closure at the intersections of State Highway 49 (Coloma Road) and Rock Creek Road on Tuesday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are advised that the signed detour is expected to add an additional one-hour and thirty minutes of travel time.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead and choose an alternate route to avoid these delays, and to expect extended travel times.

