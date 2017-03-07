No-Exceptions Birth Control Bills Pack Nevada Legislature

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before Congress for the first time on Thursday morning since President Trump fired him nearly a month ago.More >>
More than 300 athletes from across Nevada will come to Reno this weekend to compete and showcase their abilities at the 2017 Special Olympics Nevada Summer Games.More >>
The Washoe County School District wants to remind parents of some upcoming graduations and where they should park.More >>
The Department of the Interior will be reviewing the sage grouse conservation plan and so far Nevada representatives are pleased.More >>
The 75th annual Miss Reno Rodeo Pageant will be held on June 8 and 9. Contestants will have two days to “wow” the judges in seven different categories.More >>
The Biggest Little City is one step closer to recreational pot after city council members unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
A new law is tightening the rules on loan service companies or pay day loan services.More >>
NHP says the road has reopened to all traffic just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night.More >>
While the State of Nevada stopped running the fair after 2010, a non-profit continues the legacy with the four-day event beginning again in Carson City June 8th.More >>
