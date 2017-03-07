NDOW Stocks Thousands of Fish At The Sparks Marina

The Nevada Department of Wildlife stocked 5,000 fish at the Sparks Marina Tuesday. They plant about 25,000 fish at the Sparks Marina annually.

In years past, NDOW has had to plant fish as early as February in fear of there not being enough water for the fish to survive. This year's especially wet winter has NDOW going back to a more traditional schedule.

"It's a good time to put fish in and oxygen levels will be good and all the anglers have to do is make their best effort to catch a trout," said NDOW's Chris Healy.

For three consecutive years from 2013-2015 hundreds of fish died off at the Marina. That did not happen this year. NDOW says it's hard to predict or prevent a major die off, but knowing how many fish to stock has helped.

"We were able to adjust those stocking levels so we're not putting those fish into a situation where they aren't going to survive."

Fishing licenses are required and can be purchased at most of the major sporting good stores. They are $29 for Nevadan adults and $13 for kids 12 -15. Licenses for those under 12 years old are free.Trout stamps are an additional $10 and help pay to stock ponds and rivers.

As for stocking the Truckee River, NDOW will be challenged by the amount of water expected through the spring. It could be awhile before they are able to.

"We're going to have to see what the water levels are and what the quality of the water is so we're not sure when we will stock the Truckee."