National Pancake Day Fundraiser Tuesday

On Tuesday IHOP Restaurants will celebrate its 12th annual National Pancake Day to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

On National Pancake Day, guests who visit participating restaurants can get a free short stack of IHOP’s world-famous Buttermilk pancakes, and in return are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the CMN Hospital.

National Pancake Day Fundraiser aims to raise $3.5 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.

The fundraiser runs from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. To find a local participating IHOP restaurant or to donate online, visit www.ihoppancakeday.com.

