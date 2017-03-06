General Motors To Cut More Than 1,000 Employees

General Motors has announced its 4th round of layoffs since November of 2016.

Affected employees are third shift workers at GM'S Lansing Delta Township plant in Michigan, which currently makes SUV's.

About 1,100 employees will be affected by the layoff.

Previously, GM announced plans to eliminate third shift work at three plants in Michigan and Ohio. The automaker has been scaling back production and jobs in recent months due to lower US sales.