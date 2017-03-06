8260'...Where the snow is. The Mount Rose Ski Tahoe slogan is more than its signature saying this season, now that the National Weather Service announced the resort has the most snow in North America.

"The last 24 hours we hit 679" for the ski year," says Beth Curle, Base Operations Manager for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe. She adds that the last time the resort got close to even 650" was in the 1980s.

Alex Tamacho says he typically visits his family in Reno during the summer and that his family visits him in Miami, Florida during the winter. This year, it's different. He and his girlfriend were braving the wind and cold Monday to get a taste of the powder at Rose. "It's been awesome, it's definitely a change from South Florida. We're having a blast out here," says Tamacho, "Nobody's really up there, it's just us two. It's our anniversary date, kind of vacation."

Jessica Jang from Reno says this winter has been so great for snowfall that she has bought two different season passes, "Today it's been pretty cold but the snow has been almost perfect."

It's not just Mount Rose counting the inches. The top Tahoe resorts all have nearly 600 inches of total snowfall or more:

Heavenly: 594"

Kirkwood: 601"

Alpine Meadows: 613"

Squaw Valley: 616"

Northstar: 618"

Boreal: 636"

However, Mount Rose is easily leading with 679" and are hoping to hit another major mark by the end of the season. "We know that our 679 has surpassed anything we've ever had before and we're thinking that looking ahead to the snow coming next weekend we could hit over 700 inches," says Curle.