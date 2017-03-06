Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway Fundraiser This Weekend in Reno

At Great Basin Bicycles in South Reno the sound of bike pedals whirring is almost drowned out by upbeat music. About four riders are ready for CompuTraining; an indoor cycling class with a focus on conditioning.

Here, you bring your own bike and hook it up to a stand.

Cat Gardella, the Women’s Riding Specialist at Great Basin shows us how it’s done. "So, I’m putting the tension on my tire," she says at the back of the bike, then the front tires gets set, the bike connects to the computer and away you go.

"Some people are here to go as fast as they can and other people are here for a workout. It's my job to get you to the other side," says Rich Staley, owner of Great Basin Bicycles, who also leads the classes.

It's not as complicated as it looks, but it's not easy either. A big monitor keeps track of your miles and energy. "It gets very competitive", admits Gardella.

Rider Natalie Gorden is usually outside on her mountain bike, but this winter she's trying indoor training on imaginary hills. "This is fun, because you've got other people who are - we're all just trying to get each other up the hill," says Gorden.

This Saturday Great Basin is hosting a bike-a-thon to raise money for the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway, a 116 mile stretch along the Truckee that goes from lake to lake.

Volunteer Jerry Hughes says, “It’s 75% complete right now and it's an absolutely beautiful bike ride."

A beautiful ride with amazing views - some it paved, some of it dirt.

"…and it's all different types of levels. It's not difficult, kids can do it, families can do it", says Hughes.

It's also absolutely free - so, fundraisers and volunteers are vital to its completion and survival.

"CompuTrainer classes are usually $10 apiece and they're still $10 apiece, but we're gonna donate half of that $10, of every person’s ride, to the Tahoe-Pyramid Bikeway," says Staley.

The bike-a-thon runs from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Great Basin Bicycles in Reno. Call ahead to reserve your spot for a one-hour session at 775-825-8258.

ADDRESS

8048 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89511

For more information: http://tpbikeway.org/