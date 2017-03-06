City of Sparks Offers Dog Obedience Classes

The City of Sparks started their dog obedience training course Monday with a professional dog trainer.
“The class is basically a training for your dog. Basic commands, sit, heal, stay,” says Tanja Ramociotti.
The six-week course is Mondays, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Gym at 98 Richards Way in Sparks.
The price is $98 for non-Sparks residents and $82 for Sparks residents.
Be sure to bring current shot records (rabies, parvo, and distemper), a training collar, and a leash.
Dogs must be at least four months old.
For more information, go to http://cityofsparks.us/
