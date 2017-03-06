City of Sparks Offers Dog Obedience Classes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

City of Sparks Offers Dog Obedience Classes

Posted: Updated:

The City of Sparks started their dog obedience training course Monday with a professional dog trainer. 

“The class is basically a training for your dog. Basic commands, sit, heal, stay,” says Tanja Ramociotti. 

The six-week course is Mondays, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Gym at 98 Richards Way in Sparks.

The price is $98 for non-Sparks residents and $82 for Sparks residents.    

Be sure to bring current shot records (rabies, parvo, and distemper), a training collar, and a leash.

Dogs must be at least four months old.    

For more information, go to http://cityofsparks.us/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.