City of Sparks Offers Dog Obedience Classes

The City of Sparks started their dog obedience training course Monday with a professional dog trainer.

“The class is basically a training for your dog. Basic commands, sit, heal, stay,” says Tanja Ramociotti.

The six-week course is Mondays, 7 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Gym at 98 Richards Way in Sparks.

The price is $98 for non-Sparks residents and $82 for Sparks residents.

Be sure to bring current shot records (rabies, parvo, and distemper), a training collar, and a leash.

Dogs must be at least four months old.

For more information, go to http://cityofsparks.us/