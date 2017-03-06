NDOT Announces Brief Overnight South Carson Street/U.S. 50 Closures for Traffic Sign Installation

From the Nevada Department of Transportation:

Brief overnight road and lane closures will take place on South Carson Street and U.S. 50 near Spooner junction March 7 through March 10 for freeway signage installation as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Carson City Freeway project.

Lanes of U.S. 50 and south Carson Street near Spooner junction will be reduced to one lane in each direction between approximately 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. March 7 through 10. Then, the following brief overnight road detours and closures will be in place as overhead freeway signage is installed, weather dependent:

March 8- South Carson Street will be temporarily closed directly south of the U.S. 50 intersection between approximately 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Clear Creek and Snyder avenues.

March 9- South Carson Street will be temporarily closed directly north of the U.S. 50 intersection between approximately 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured via Clear Creek and Snyder avenues.

March 10- U.S. 50 will be closed directly west of the intersection of S. Carson Street between approximately 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Traffic needing to travel between Lake Tahoe and Carson City during the three-hour closure period will need to detour through Kingsbury Grade or Mt. Rose Highway.

The work is part of the approximate $42 million Carson City Freeway Phase 2B-3 project by contractor Road and Highway Builders to pave and open the last approximately four miles of the freeway between Fairview Drive and the Spooner/U.S. 50 junction in south Carson City. Thus far, approximately one million cubic yards of earth have been moved and more than 75,000 tons of asphalt paving placed for the future freeway. The project is expected to complete, opening the final segment of freeway to traffic, in late summer 2017.

With funding from federal transportation funds, the state highway fund and Carson City, the project is aimed at increasing traffic mobility and safety with an interstate bypass alternative to help remove through-traffic congestion from downtown Carson City. An estimated 43,000 vehicles daily are projected to use the section of freeway by 2035. Further project information is available at www.ccfreeway.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.

