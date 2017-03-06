Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for Kids Who Kill Abusers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Bill Seeks Legal Sympathy for Kids Who Kill Abusers

Posted: Updated:

A Nevada lawmaker is proposing courts take a favorable view of sexually assaulted or trafficked children who hurt or kill their abusers.

Minors who physically attack their pimps or someone who repeatedly assaults them would be presumed to have acted in self-defense under a bill from Assemblyman John Hambrick.

The Las Vegas Republican says the idea came from James Dold of the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth. Dold has been pursuing similar legislation across the country to improve victims' lives after human trafficking.

Representatives of district attorneys, public defenders and juvenile delinquents opposed the bill at a Monday hearing.

They say it could allow kids to get away with killing anyone who harasses them and would have other unintended consequences.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.