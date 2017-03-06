Reno Police Respond to Shots Fired

The City of Sparks says now that the Truckee River is receding below flood status, people can start returning sandbags at five drop-off locations.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch says fire crews are mopping up after a brush fire broke out near Miwok Drive in Stagecoach Wednesday morning.More >>
Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.More >>
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is defending President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts, even as he tells Congress that the United States "cannot invest too much in security" after recent terrorist attacks in Europe.More >>
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>
Senate Bill 259 would make Nevada the 30th state to require ignition interlocks after a drunk driving offense.More >>
