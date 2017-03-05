Nevada Baseball Drops MW Series to Fresno St. - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Baseball Drops MW Series to Fresno St.

Posted: Updated:

The University of Nevada (3-8, 1-2 MW) baseball team dropped the final game of three-game Mountain West series 9-5 to Fresno State (6-5, 2-1) at Pete Beiden Field Sunday afternoon.  The Bulldogs won the three-game MW series taking games one and three.  The Wolf Pack is now 3-8 on the season and 1-2 in conference play while the Bulldogs improved to 6-5 and 2-1 in the MW.

Nevada plays at Saint Mary’s (7-3) on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. before hosting San Diego State in a three-game MW series next weekend.

Trailing 1-0 after an inning Nevada got a sacrifice fly from center fielder Cole Krzmarzick in the top of the third to tie the score but FS moved ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the inning.  The Pack once again responded with an RBI single from catcher Marco Valenzuela in the top of the fourth to even the score at 2-2.

FS put together a five-run bottom of the fourth inning and never trailed the rest of the game to win 9-5.  The Bulldogs scored the five runs on four hits and were aided by one Pack error.

Keaton Smith’s team-leading third home run of the season in the top of the sixth closed the gap to 7-4.  Smith was a double short of hitting for the cycle going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and drove in a pair.

FS scored a single run in the sixth and each team scored single runs in the seventh to make the final score 9-5.

Grant Ford (1-2) suffered the loss allowing seven runs on six hits in four innings on the mound.  J.J. Santa Cruz (1-1) evened his record with his first win of the season.

Nevada Press Release

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.