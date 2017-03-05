Nevada Democratic Party Picks McCurdy as New Chairperson

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Democratic Party has chosen a sitting state legislator as its new chairperson.

Assemblyman William McCurdy, D-Las Vegas, was picked Saturday at the Central Committee meeting.

Officials say the 28-year-old McCurdy is the youngest chairperson in the party's modern history.

Nevada law bars legislators, the governor and lieutenant governor from fundraising during and in the weeks immediately before and after legislative sessions.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske says if the Democratic Party chose a legislator as chair, the law would not prohibit the party from fundraising.

It bans McCurdy and all other sitting lawmakers, the governor and lieutenant governor from personally soliciting funds for a political party during the blackout period, but not the party itself.

Other party officials could continue to seek donations and hold fundraising events.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.