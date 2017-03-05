Nevada Democratic Party Picks McCurdy as New Chairperson

Three fires are burning south of Gardnerville Tuesday evening.More >>
According to Air Now the air quality for the Reno/Sparks area is unhealthy for sensitive groups because of particulate matter and ozone.
The Reno Fire Department tells us they are retrieving a body from the river.
The Nevada Wolf Pack men's basketball team will face off with the TCU Horned Frogs in the annual Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 8, it was announced today.
Did you know that local honey can help relieve your seasonal allergies?
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton.
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.
On Friday, a delegation of local leaders headed to Seattle to tour their tiny house villages, built over the last two years to provide transitional housing for some of the thousands of homeless.
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa "Terry" Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.
