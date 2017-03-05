Bills Would Ban Religion Exception to Birth Control Coverage - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bills Would Ban Religion Exception to Birth Control Coverage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers are proposing Nevada mandate that all health insurance plans cover birth control regardless of family businesses' religious objections.

Two bills introduced in the Legislature would delete state laws that exempt employers from having to insure contraception if they object on religious grounds.

Legislative analysts say removing those exemptions would force all insurers to cover birth control.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that small businesses can hold religious views and lawfully choose not to cover contraceptives.

The Nevada bills also would require insurers to cover more preventive services. They'll be heard Monday.

Lawmakers will consider another measure this week that would seek donations and grants to help low-income Nevadans afford birth control and other family planning services.

