Storm Watch: Current Road Closures

Snowfall is easing up across the Truckee Meadows but the roads are still slick. Here's a look at the latest road closures:

Road Conditions:

CHP says I-80 from the California state line to Colfax has re-opened in both directions.

Chain controls are in effect from west of Truckee to Yuba Pass when the roadway reopens.

Chains or snow tires may be required on portions of US 395, US 50, SR 207 and US 50 ALT.

CHP says an avalanche had closed a portion of Alpine Meadows Road, but the road has since been reopened.

Winter Weather Advisory:

The Winter Weather Advisory is no longer in effect for the greater Reno, Carson City area.

Snow accumulations could reach 1 to 3 inches on the valley floors with 2 to 4 inches above 5,000 feet.

Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

