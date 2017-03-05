Storm Watch: Current Road Closures

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on eastbound I-80 at Mustang.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on eastbound I-80 at Mustang.More >>
Jack Charles Mynear, a 75 year old Dayton resident, was the person killed in Monday's crash on Highway 50, east of Dayton.More >>
Jack Charles Mynear, a 75 year old Dayton resident, was the person killed in Monday's crash on Highway 50, east of Dayton.More >>
Starbucks Corporation says it plans to add nearly 100 new jobs as it expands the Carson Valley Roasting Plant and Distribution Center in Minden.More >>
Starbucks Corporation says it plans to add nearly 100 new jobs as it expands the Carson Valley Roasting Plant and Distribution Center in Minden.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District has placed emergency personal flotation devices along the Truckee River.More >>
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District has placed emergency personal flotation devices along the Truckee River.More >>
We shine a light, on the return of rooftop solar…More >>
We shine a light, on the return of rooftop solar…More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.More >>
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.More >>
Three fires sparked south of Gardnerville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Three fires sparked south of Gardnerville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.More >>
Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>