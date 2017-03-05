Storm Watch: Current Road Closures

An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
An elementary school teacher has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual conduct, including relations with two high school students.More >>
According to Air Now the air quality for the Reno/Sparks area is unhealthy for sensitive groups for the second afternoon in a row.More >>
According to Air Now the air quality for the Reno/Sparks area is unhealthy for sensitive groups for the second afternoon in a row.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for 17 year old Autumn Rulapaugh.More >>
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is looking for 17 year old Autumn Rulapaugh.More >>
While residents are welcome to keep their sandbags if they can use them, with the Truckee river receding below flood status, the City of Sparks has established some drop off locations.More >>
While residents are welcome to keep their sandbags if they can use them, with the Truckee river receding below flood status, the City of Sparks has established some drop off locations.More >>
Western Nevada College released the names of 267 students to make it onto the Spring 2017 Dean's List.More >>
Western Nevada College released the names of 267 students to make it onto the Spring 2017 Dean's List.More >>
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.More >>
The U.S. fish and Wildlife Service says that in part due to this year's snowpack and record water levels, the prehistoric "monster" Lahonton cutthroat trout is migrating farther into Nevada than it has in over 80 years.More >>
Three fires sparked south of Gardnerville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Three fires sparked south of Gardnerville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.More >>
Fire officials say a body was found in the Truckee River near downtown Reno.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>
Senate Bill 259 would make Nevada the 30th state to require ignition interlocks after a drunk driving offense.More >>
Senate Bill 259 would make Nevada the 30th state to require ignition interlocks after a drunk driving offense.More >>