Storm Watch: Current Road Closures

Every fire season we hear of the invasive species Bromus Tectorum known to us as cheat grass. The cheat grass, which is spreading more this year thanks to a record breaking winter, is now starting to dry out and poses a threat anywhere it grows.More >>
The senate has unanimously passed the bill AB405. The bill establishes certain protections for and ensures the rights of a person who uses renewable energy and revises provisions governing net metering.More >>
Fire fighters have knocked down a small fire reportedly sparked by a downed power line according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. According to NV Energy's Outage Center there is nearly 3,000 customers in the area without power due to an "equipment failure" nearby.More >>
Fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Mogul Road and 4th Street in Reno according to Sierra Front. This fire was reported shortly after crews responded to a fire near Boomtown that sparked less than an hour before.More >>
On Friday, a delegation of local leaders headed to Seattle to tour their tiny house villages, built over the last two years to provide transitional housing for some of the thousands of homeless.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
A Sparks man is behind bars after police say he crashed his motorcycle while intoxicated.More >>
On Friday, a delegation of local leaders headed to Seattle to tour their tiny house villages, built over the last two years to provide transitional housing for some of the thousands of homeless.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
Robert Ramirez was found not guilty of the murder of a Sparks woman following a three week trial.More >>
