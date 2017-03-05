Weekend Weather Discussion: Valley Snow Likely

The Reno Aces battled the Tacoma Rainiers Monday night from Cheney Stadium. Reno would tally 14 runs on 13 hits to blow out the Rainiers by a score of 14-4. .More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The City of Reno, Carson City, the City of Sparks and Washoe County are teaming up to provide a regional Kid’s Triathlon series.More >>
Update: TMFPD says the leak has been fixed and the shelter order has been lifted.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton.More >>
On Friday, a delegation of local leaders headed to Seattle to tour their tiny house villages, built over the last two years to provide transitional housing for some of the thousands of homeless.More >>
Robert Ramirez was found not guilty of the murder of a Sparks woman following a three week trial.More >>
The Department of Justice says a woman from California was sentenced on Monday for making counterfeit bills and spending them in northern Nevada.More >>
