Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in Downtown Reno

The Reno Aces battled the Tacoma Rainiers Monday night from Cheney Stadium. Reno would tally 14 runs on 13 hits to blow out the Rainiers by a score of 14-4. .More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The City of Reno, Carson City, the City of Sparks and Washoe County are teaming up to provide a regional Kid’s Triathlon series.More >>
Update: TMFPD says the leak has been fixed and the shelter order has been lifted.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
According to the Governor's Office, the bills include measure that will, "increase the outreach of the Office of Minority Health, provide professional development opportunities for educators and help increase access to behavior and mental health services."More >>
Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.More >>
Rosalie Anne Powers, a 74 year old resident of Texas, was a passenger riding in her motorhome on US 95 Friday when the driver steered to avoid a passing car, overturning the RV. ?More >>
