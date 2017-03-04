Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump Rallies Both Gather in Downtown Reno

Supporters of President Trump rallied in cities all across the country Saturday.

Here in The Biggest Little City, people lined up on sidewalks and streets downtown to show support for the 45th president.

"What he wants to do is rebuild America, he wants to lower our taxes, he wants to come up with a new healthcare plan that we are not forced to pay,” said Ken Barrentine, a marcher in support of President Trump.

Meanwhile protesters lined the other side of the street, in what they called a "protest for humanity".

Megan Lewis said they are trying to spread love and unity and to encourage people to get involved. "We are a place of unity and love, regardless of political affiliation."

The official "March 4 Trump" rally in Reno had been canceled earlier in the week, but residents still showed up to show support.

Saturday’s rally was peaceful and some people in the two groups even posed for photos together.