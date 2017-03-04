Governor Sandoval Requests Extension of Disaster Declaration

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Teresa “Terry” Marie Blake was reported missing on June 4 at around 1:15 p.m.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton.More >>
On Friday, a delegation of local leaders headed to Seattle to tour their tiny house villages, built over the last two years to provide transitional housing for some of the thousands of homeless.More >>
Robert Ramirez was found not guilty of the murder of a Sparks woman following a three week trial.More >>
School police are looking for a bike thief caught on camera.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton.More >>
According to the Governor's Office, the bills include measure that will, "increase the outreach of the Office of Minority Health, provide professional development opportunities for educators and help increase access to behavior and mental health services."More >>
Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.More >>
Rosalie Anne Powers, a 74 year old resident of Texas, was a passenger riding in her motorhome on US 95 Friday when the driver steered to avoid a passing car, overturning the RV. ?More >>
