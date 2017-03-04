Governor Sandoval Requests Extension of Disaster Declaration

Governor Brian Sandoval says he's asking President Donald Trump to extend a disaster declaration to ensure that costs related to flood-related damage in Washoe County are included in the financial request.

Sandoval announced his request after he met Friday with Lemmon Valley residents who live in areas affected by the February flooding.

The governor said in a statement that his "heart is broken" for residents still dealing with significant flooding in their neighborhoods where some homes remain uninhabitable.

Governor Brian Sandoval and Division of Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage today met with residents of Lemmon Valley in affected flood areas from the February weather event.

“My heart is broken for the residents in Lemmon Valley who are still dealing with significant flooding in their neighborhoods including some homes which remain uninhabitable. We have been working with Washoe County, the lead for this event due to the location, and will continue to support the County’s efforts and the residents who are still suffering,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I have signed a letter to the President requesting an extension of the current disaster declaration to ensure that Washoe County will be included in the final financial request. We have also taken several steps and will remain in contact with the residents until they recover from this catastrophe and their community is made whole. It was a pleasure to spend my morning in Lemmon Valley and those Nevadans will remain in my thoughts.”

The Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management (DEM) continues to support Washoe County’s efforts during the response effort to stabilize the situation in Lemmon Valley since the County declared an emergency on February 23, 2017.

These efforts include the following:

• A state damage assessment team visited the affected area on the morning of Sunday, February 25, 2017.

• Based on feedback from members of the affected community, DEM activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate resources requested by Washoe County on the morning of February 25, 2017. A FEMA Incident Management Assistance team was also deployed to the state to support the planning and coordination effort.

• Beginning on the morning of February 26, 2017, DEM has coordinated daily briefings on the event to identify resource requests and bring together state and local partners.

• DEM has also conducted two additional damage assessments with FEMA and the Small Business Administration to determine damages for federal support in the event of a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

• DEM has coordinated fulfillment of resource requests to assist in Washoe County’s response efforts within Lemmon Valley, to include but not limited to:

o Nevada Division of Forestry hand crews to assist with sandbagging efforts

o Portable toilets

o Potable water tanks

o Support from the Nevada Division of Housing, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Nevada Division of Insurance, and other state agencies to support immediate needs of affected local residents

• Also, at DEM’s request, a team of engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers arrived in Lemmon Valley on March 3, 2017, to provide technical assistance regarding flood mitigation efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.