Community Resource Event Held for Lemmon Valley Residents

School police are looking for a bike thief caught on camera.More >>
School police are looking for a bike thief caught on camera.More >>
Following a wet winter, the Regional Transportation Commission will begin extensive patching of South Virginia Street.More >>
Following a wet winter, the Regional Transportation Commission will begin extensive patching of South Virginia Street.More >>
Affordable children's dental care offered with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, coming to Carson City.More >>
Affordable children's dental care offered with the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, coming to Carson City.More >>
With just hours left in the 79th Session, some big budgets have been signed and a few closely watched bills remain on the Governor's desk.More >>
With just hours left in the 79th Session, some big budgets have been signed and a few closely watched bills remain on the Governor's desk.More >>
The Department of Justice says a woman from California was sentenced on Monday for making counterfeit bills and spending them in northern Nevada.More >>
The Department of Justice says a woman from California was sentenced on Monday for making counterfeit bills and spending them in northern Nevada.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on U.S. 50 near Dayton.More >>
According to the Governor's Office, the bills include measure that will, "increase the outreach of the Office of Minority Health, provide professional development opportunities for educators and help increase access to behavior and mental health services."More >>
According to the Governor's Office, the bills include measure that will, "increase the outreach of the Office of Minority Health, provide professional development opportunities for educators and help increase access to behavior and mental health services."More >>
Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.More >>
Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.More >>
Rosalie Anne Powers, a 74 year old resident of Texas, was a passenger riding in her motorhome on US 95 Friday when the driver steered to avoid a passing car, overturning the RV. ?More >>
Rosalie Anne Powers, a 74 year old resident of Texas, was a passenger riding in her motorhome on US 95 Friday when the driver steered to avoid a passing car, overturning the RV.More >>