Nevada Softball Upsets #17 Utah to Sweep Day

Nevada Release

3/3/2017

After defeating Binghamton in its first game of the day, 8-0, the Nevada women’s softball team took down No. 17 Utah in its nighttime matchup, 7-6, on Friday’s opening day of the Red Desert Classic. The two wins on the day improved the Pack’s record to 10-5 on the year, in which the victory of Utah marked the program’s first win over a top 25 opponent.

The day began for Nevada with another offensive outburst over the Bearcats (2-5), where the Pack totaled 11 hits, resulting in eight runs over the course of the five inning game. Nevada found itself cross the plate three times in the bottom of the second inning to take an early, 3-0, lead in the game.

Six of the Pack’s first seven hitters reached base, which was capped off by junior Aaliyah Gibson singling through the right side to bring home senior Melissa Arriaga, who singled up the middle to drive in Nevada’s second run. The Pack’s three-run lead proved to be all that senior McKenna Isenberg needed as she went the distance, giving up four hits and striking out nine batters, to collect her fifth win of the season.

After Nevada tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Pack took a five-run lead into the bottom of the fifth frame, where six batters saw a plate appearance. With the bases loaded and two out, Gibson stepped up to the plate once again and drove a double to right-center, clearing the bases to give Nevada the 8-0 victory.

In the Pack’s second game of the day against the Utes (12-3), Nevada found itself down for nearly the entire contest, until the bottom of the seventh inning rolled around. With Nevada trailing by six runs, the Pack strung together 12 at-bats in the inning to put together one of the most historic comebacks in program history.

The final-inning rally was started with a single to left field from freshman Sierra Mello, which was then followed by a base-knock from Gibson. After a single and an RBI from junior Jennifer Purcell, freshman Kenzi Goins reached base on a fielding error, scoring Gibson from third to trim Utah’s lead, 6-2.

With runners now on first and third and just one out, junior Erika Hansen drew a walk to load the bases for sophomore Alyssa Mendez, who reached base by being hit by a pitch. As a result, Purcell scored giving the Pack its third run and each runner moved up one bag for the bases to remain loaded.

Nevada’s comeback continued when Arriaga singled up the middle to score another run for the Pack. With two outs now in the inning, senior Raquel Martinez hit a short roller back to the circle, where the pitcher was unable to make a play on the ball, scoring the Pack’s fifth run of the inning and cut Utah’s lead to just one run.

With Mello now taking her second at-bat of the inning, she drew a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded to bring home the tying run, where Gibson, much like the first game, ended the game with her at-bat, drawing a walk of her own to seal the Pack’s, 7-6 victory.

Nevada will be back on the field for day two of the Red Desert Classic on Saturday as the Pack will take on UC Santa Barbra and Iowa State.