Bighorns Lose to Raptors 905 in Record-Setting Game

Bighorns Release

3/3/2017

The Reno Bighorns (13-25) fell to the Raptors 905 (30-9) 94-81 Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Bighorns established a new single-game franchise attendance record with a crowd of 6,494 packing Golden 1 Center in their second game on Sacramento’s home floor.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists while Kendall Marshall recorded his fourth double-double of the season notching 13 points and 13 rebounds. Sacramento Kings assignee Georgios Papagiannis followed Stockton closely scoring 17 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Brady Heslip paced the 905 with 33 points, four rebounds and two assists while Yanick Moreira totaled 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The opening quarter was a fast-paced, tightly contested play in which neither team led by more than five points. Stockton led all scorers in the first frame with eight points, helping the Bighorns to a five-point advantage to start the second frame.

The Bighorns held the upper-hand on Toronto until the 905 went on a 15-2 run to hold a five point lead over the Bighorns mid-way through the second frame. The 905’s momentum remained throughout the quarter to hold a double-digit lead going into the locker room at the half.

Heslip hit a triple to open the third before the Bighorns went on an 18-8 run to make it a five point game at the 6:16 mark. Despite the Bighorns outscoring Toronto 26-20 in the quarter, the 905 kept the Bighorns at bay the entirety of the frame having a 71-62 lead heading into the final frame.

Will Davis II opened the fourth quarter with a dunk followed by a jumper from Luis Montero to cut the deficit to five. The 905 rallied after a triple from Heslip mid-way thought the fourth, pulling ahead by as many as 13. The Bighorns were unable to overcome the 905’s lead, ultimately falling 94-81 to Toronto.

The Bighorns will travel to Santa Cruz to face the Warriors on Saturday, Mar. 4 at 7 p.m.