Wolf Pack Women Lose at Colorado State

Nevada Release

3/3/2017

– On the final day of the regular season, the Nevada women’s basketball team dropped a 64-51 decision to the Mountain West’s regular season champions, Colorado State.

The Wolf Pack finish the regular season 11-18 and 5-13 in conference play. Nevada could not find a rhythm in the game as the team combined to shoot 31.7 percent (19-of-60). Turnovers plagued the Wolf Pack in the first quarter as it committed eight in the opening 10 minutes. The Pack defense though held the Rams (23-7, 15-3 MW) to just 27 percent (3-of-14) shooting in that quarter to trail 8-6.

Colorado State hit three triples and shot 50 percent (7-of-14) in the second half to stretch its lead. Nevada struggled offensively, connecting on just 25 percent (8-of-32) in the first half against the nation’s third-best team defensively. With the Rams hot shooting in the second stanza, they took a 28-19 lead into halftime. Sophomore AJ Cephas collected eight rebounds in the first half.

Coming out of halftime, the Pack shot the ball much better in the third quarter at nearly 50 percent. Nevada kept pace with the Rams but could not make a dent into the deficit and trailed by 11 going into the final quarter. In the fourth the Pack kept it close with the Rams as well but the deficit from the second quarter was too much to overcome.

Colorado State went to the free throw line 20 times, hitting 15 of its chances, while the Pack went 8-of-10 from the line. No Pack players reached double figures but juniors Teige Zeller and Halie Bergman and sophomore Terae Briggs led the team in scoring with nine points each. Cephas finished with nine rebounds. Nevada’s bench outscored Colorado State’s bench, 25-3.

With tonight’s loss and San Diego State’s win, the Pack will be the No. 10 seed in next week’s conference tournament. It will play Fresno State in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament this Monday, March 6 at 4:30 p.m.