Nevada Loses Pitcher's Duel at Fresno State

Nevada Release

3/3/2017

The University of Nevada baseball team (2-7, 0-1 MW) lost at Fresno State (5-4, 1-0 MW) 3-2 on Friday night. The Wolf Pack falls to 0-1 in conference play on the season while the Bulldogs won their conference opener.

The starting pitchers for both schools were phenomenal from the start. Nevada’s Trevor Charpie (0-2) went 6.2 innings allowing only five hits and one earned run. He recorded a career-high nine strike outs on the night as well. Ricky Tyler Thomas (2-0) almost had a complete game for the Bulldogs, pitching 8.1 innings and only giving up five hits and two earned runs to record his second win of the season. Riley Ohl took the loss for Nevada, falling to 0-1 on the season.

The Wolf Pack took an early lead when a balk allowed one run to score and an RBI single by Chase Grant gave Nevada a 2-0 advantage in the second frame. Four different Nevada players had a hit in the game and Grant drove in the only Pack run.

The next few innings were lights out defensively by both teams besides an RBI single by Fresno State’s Jesse Medrano in the fourth frame to cut Nevada’s lead to 2-1. Charpie was chased from the game after throwing 111 pitches, and Riley Ohl allowed the tying run to score in the seventh.

Ty Pennington was put into the game with two runners on and one out in the eighth, and was unable to escape the inning without allowing the game-winning run to cross home plate. Jake Stone drove in the winning run with a ground out to first base. The Bulldogs would hold on to win 3-2.

Nevada continues their conference showdown at Fresno State Saturday at 6:05 p.m.