U.S. Snuffs Pot Fans' Plans to Party on Indian Land Near Vegas

Fire crews contained a wildfire west of Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service is mopping up a small brushfire in the Leventina Canyon area, near Belli Ranch.More >>
The Aces split the series with Las Vegas after a four to one victory Sunday afternoon lead by Reno right-hander Frank Duncan. Duncan (5-4) tossed four no-hit innings and finished after seven total with one run allowed on four hits, earning his fourth straight win.More >>
London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.More >>
The senate has unanimously passed the bill AB405. The bill establishes certain protections for and ensures the rights of a person who uses renewable energy and revises provisions governing net metering.More >>
On Memorial Day, Reno resident Mike Alt and his two friends were at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo when he says he faced what he claims was discrimination.More >>
One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
Thousands of people gathered for the annual Street Vibrations Spring Rally in downtown Reno this weekend. This year’s event came with good weather and a good crowd to go with it.More >>
