Health Watch: PackFIT

The E. L. Weigand Fitness Center is new to the heart of the University of Nevada campus. It is such a hot spot, in fact, that you might be hard pressed to find free weights or an open machine. However, that is exactly what two students, in particular, want to see. Jacob Springmeyer is the Vice President of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada.

Liv Moore is the Director of Marketing at A.S.U.N - which collaborated with the fitness community on campus to launch a big social media campaign centered around health. "As a student here, I know how important it is to be active and live a healthy lifestyle, so you can be more active in the classroom, at work and in your personal life." For Moore, that means dancing five times a week.

The student leadership team is encouraging students to take pictures of their fitness activities and include #PackFIT. It could be a hike in the mountains, trail running and even a workout with aerial silks. Wolf Pack fitness competitors are also checking in on social media. "This campaign is something very unique to the University of Nevada. We value fitness here," shares Moore. "We're here on weekend nights. During the day this gym is constantly packed with all of my friends and people I've never seen before. It's really great to have this community all centered here now."

In conjunction with the social media campaign, A.S.U.N. is also excited to offer a health and wellness week in April. Along with special guest speakers and seminars focusing on physical health, there will be free classes in mental and sexual health, too." The whole purpose of our campaign is to educate, inspire and empower the Wolf Pack community to live healthy and self-fulfilled lives,” explains Springmeyer. Along with getting PackFIT together, students are also racking up other rewards for getting involved. "Right now we have a lot of swag we're giving out."

To learn more about the PackFIT Health and Wellness Week, log onto: http://www.nevadaasun.com/