Four-Star General Speaks to Nevada National Guard

On Friday morning, a four-star general spoke to the Nevada National Guard.

General Joseph Lengyel who is the Chief of the National Guard Bureau and a member of the joint chiefs of staff attended a leadership summit at the Nevada Air Guard base this morning and said he welcomed the opportunity to talk to the guard members about leadership. General Lengyel also touched on the importance of cybersecurity as a matter of national security.

General Lengyel said, "Cyber-security is a big issue and so we are putting a lot of time, particularly in the national guard on how we can use our trained cyber warriors to help state local authorities react in the cyber domain, it's very very important."

General Lengyel said the cyber domain interacts with other theaters of warfare including land...sea and air..., so the US must be proficient in fighting in all of them.