SLTPD Reminds People to Lock Vehicles and Secure Valuables

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is reminding residents and visitors to lock their vehicles and to secure their valuables to help prevent theft.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department say they received nine reports of theft from a vehicle between February 20th and February 25. SLTPD say six of the reports were in the Tahoe Island area and a majority of the vehicles were said to have been left unlocked.

Officials also report that two vehicles were stolen on February 24th, a 2010 Silver Nissan Altima, with Illinois license plate of Z495853, was stolen overnight from the 1100 block of Herbert Avenue which has since been recovered and a 2009 Silver Subaru WRX, with a Nevada license plate of 746LLW, was stolen from the 800 block of Michael Drive. Police say this vehicle has a dent on the driver side front bumper as well as mounts for a roof rack.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department needs your help in preventing these crimes.

SLTPD has provided a list of proactive measures our community members can do to help prevent theft:

Install a vehicle alarm or mechanical lock for the steering wheel or ignition.

Lock the doors and leave the windows rolled up.

Activate any alarms or anti-theft devices.

Keep valuables out of sight and/or remove them from the vehicle. Expensive items in full view invite theft even if the vehicle is locked.

Do not leave money, checkbooks, or credit cards in the vehicle at any time.

Official say that if you see the stolen Silver Subaru WRX or any suspicious activity in your neighborhood please call the Police Department at 530-542-6100.