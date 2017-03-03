One Nevada Credit Union Donates $5,000 to Engine 39

One Nevada donated $5,000 to 39 North Downtown to support Engine 39 on Friday morning.

On Friday, March 3, One Nevada Credit Union donated to support Engine 39 that is the new train that has recently been spotted in downtown Sparks at special events. Engine 39 is approximately 35 feet long and can hold 12-15 passengers and was a gift to the community from 39 North Downtown, a non-profit organization. They say community partners are needed to help pay for the train and the train maintenance.

“Engine 39 honors Sparks history and is a great addition to our community,” said Lisa Jansen, AVP of Community Relations at One Nevada. “We are proud to support 39 North and thrilled to be one of the first sponsors of Engine 39. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying free rides on Engine 39 at special events in Sparks.”

For more information about 39 North and Engine 39 please go to 39NorthDowntown.com.