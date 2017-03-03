The Summit Club Luxury Living Community Breaks Ground

A ground breaking ceremony on Friday marks the launch of a housing community in south Reno. To meet the increased need for housing in northern Nevada, Reno Land Inc. and Klein Financial Corp. will begin work on The Summit Club, a Santa Barbara village-style apartment development on Interstate Highway 580 and Mount Rose Highway, next to the Summit Mall.

The 574-unit apartment community has devoted 155 of its units as part of an initiative to provide high quality rental residences affordable to working families, seniors, and veterans, whose incomes are less than $34,050 per year at 50%t of median to $44,100 per year at 60 percent of median.

“We’re filling a serious need in the Reno area,” said Chip Bowlby, President and CEO of Reno Land Inc. “As our economy continues to improve, it is up to us to provide quality housing for working Nevadans. The Summit Club ensures that our families are able to live in good neighborhoods by quality schools.”

Of the 155 workforce units, there is also a limited number of units who will benefit from a federal program that reaches lower incomes; 11 families, seniors, or veterans will participate in the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME), which provides housing grants to help residents who have low and very low incomes. Three of the units will be available to tenants whose income is 30% of Reno’s median income and eight units to tenants whose income is 45% of the median.

Klein Financial Corp. and Reno Land Inc. worked with the Nevada Housing Division and the City of Reno to develop a financing package allowing the 155 units to be workforce housing. Additionally, the state agency issued $90 million in housing revenue bonds to help finance The Summit Club.

The community will include a mix of 31 two-story and three-story buildings, each including 12, 18 or 26 apartment homes. Apartments will be available in one, two and three-bedroom designs.

Amenities include clubhouses, swimming pools, a fitness center, barbecue and picnic areas and more.