Marijuana Task Force Holds First Meeting

Fire crews contained a wildfire west of Pyramid Lake Sunday.More >>
The U.S. Forest Service is mopping up a small brushfire in the Leventina Canyon area, near Belli Ranch.More >>
The Aces split the series with Las Vegas after a four to one victory Sunday afternoon lead by Reno right-hander Frank Duncan. Duncan (5-4) tossed four no-hit innings and finished after seven total with one run allowed on four hits, earning his fourth straight win.More >>
London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.More >>
The senate has unanimously passed the bill AB405. The bill establishes certain protections for and ensures the rights of a person who uses renewable energy and revises provisions governing net metering.More >>
One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval today signed 19 bills including Senator Gansert’s law to stop “Passing the Trash”, and measures that ensure siblings in foster care can connect and information on prescription drug disposal is readily accessible.More >>
Thousands of people gathered for the annual Street Vibrations Spring Rally in downtown Reno this weekend. This year’s event came with good weather and a good crowd to go with it.More >>
A 19 year-old man is in custody after he robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment Saturday.More >>
