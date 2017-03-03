Cleanest Winter Air In About Five Years

Compared to the past few years, more snow and wind has its perks.

"Active weather means good and clean air quality," said Air Quality Specialist Brendan Schnieder.

The burn code season goes from November through the end of February and this season, we only had one red burn code day, and 109 green days. That is the fewest number of red burn code days we've had in five years. People with lung and heart problems are not the only ones sensitive to dust, the observation sensors they use are pretty sensitive too.

"They pick up anything that's really nearby," said Schnieder.

The air quality level for the day can be very localized.



"Anything like an idling truck or road construction or any kind of construction can throw these instruments to unhealthy levels," added Schnieder.

There are several different observation sites in Washoe County and the automated system takes the highest reading. Friday morning was unhealthy for sensitive groups. With a clean roll of tape their sensor near downtown indicated good air quality Friday morning. However, their site near Geiger Grade showed a different reading.

"That yard that our site is at they had some runoff of sediments that came onto the roadways and that caused dust overtime," said Schnieder.

Construction can cause problems too. Living in northern Nevada air quality is something we'll monitor year around.

"Towards the springtime we tend to get warmer temperatures, and wood stoves are not used as much. But then we start to get into ozone season," said Schnieder.

This is about three months away, but first we have to get through winter. They have already built a new observation site in Spanish Springs and will have an open house sometime in the spring.