Sparks Police: Use Caution Near Victorian Ave for Shamrock Shuffle Fun Run

Sparks Police are asking citizens to use extra care in the Victorian Ave area on Saturday for the Shamrock Shuffle fun run.

The Shamrock Shuffle 5k, a Saint Patrick's Day themed costumed race, is scheduled to begin art noon at Victorian Square. More information on this event can be found at www.crawlreno.com.

Officials say the course runs along Victorian Ave to 16th Street and north through C, D, E and F Streets just south of Prater Way, to 9th Street and activities on the streets for the run in the Victorian Avenue area will be on Saturday, March 4 from approximately 9 am to 1 pm.

Police officers and volunteers will be in the area to help ensure runner's safety.

They are asking people to avoid the area if you can, but if you are in the area, to please follow officer's and volunteer's directions, and look for runners in the area.