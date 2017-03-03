New Appointees: Gov. Sandoval's Task Force on Question 2

Governor Brian Sandoval has announced two new appointments to his Task Force on the Implementation of Question 2, the Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

March 3, 2017 Governor Sandoval named the Director of the Department of Taxation, Deonne Contine, as Chairmain of the Task Force. Chuck Callaway of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been tapped as Vice Chair.

Governor Sandoval released this statement:

“Last November, voters passed Question 2, which legalized recreational use of marijuana. I have asked stakeholders, law enforcement officials, top regulators, and legislators to work together to ensure Nevada fulfills the requirements of the measure without compromising the state’s commitment to public safety.”

“While there is speculation that the federal government might change its current marijuana enforcement practice, we must move forward based on the timeline of the voter-approved initiative and enforcement standards that exist today. My charge to the Task Force is to work together to make sure Nevada’s market for recreational marijuana is responsible, restricted, and respected.” - Governor Sandoval

The first meeting will take place Friday starting at 10:00 a.m.