'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Your list of 'Things 2 Do!' is very long with lots of great events happening around town!

'Just Between Friends' Kid's Consignment Sale

  • Nevada's largest consignment sales event for kids!

Cotton Patch Gospel

  • Sparks United Methodist Church
  • All weekend

Nevada State Railroad Museum

  • Free admission Saturday and Sunday!

Creedence Clearwater Revisited

  • The Grand Sierra Resort is proud to present Creedence Revisited for one grand night of entertainment in Reno.

David Spade

  • Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live."

Tony Orlando

  • One of America’s most endearing and enduring stars; Tony and America recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his recording of “Tie a Yellow Ribbon ‘Round the Ole Oak Tree.”

Kerak Shrine Circus

  • All weekend at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center

AmeriStamp Expo

  • The nation's second largest postage stamp and postage history show at Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Josh Blue

  • “Last Comic Standing” winner performs at the Laugh Factory

North Lake Tahoe Snowfest!

  • Enjoy on-snow events at resorts like Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows, Homewood, Diamond Peak, and Northstar California. Participate in special events, parades, races, parties, concerts, and theater.

Divas' Day Out

  • Divas’ Day Out will showcase over 100+ businesses on-site for shopping, giveaways and information on health, fitness, beauty, fashion, motherhood, finance, education, career and fun…all the things that women love!

Gary Allen at the Grand Sierra Resort

Sparks Shamrock Shuffle

