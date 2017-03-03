'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

This weekend the Sparks Marina was home to The Bud Light JetJam Racing series.More >>
Illegal fireworks called South Lake Tahoe Firefighters out a fence fire Sunday morning.More >>
London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.More >>
Thousands of people gathered for the annual Street Vibrations Spring Rally in downtown Reno this weekend. This year’s event came with good weather and a good crowd to go with it.More >>
The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.More >>
One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval today signed 19 bills including Senator Gansert’s law to stop “Passing the Trash”, and measures that ensure siblings in foster care can connect and information on prescription drug disposal is readily accessible.More >>
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery in Sparks Saturday night.More >>
A 19 year-old man is in custody after he robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment Saturday.More >>
