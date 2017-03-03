Six Die in Oregon House Fire, Mother and Son Succumb to Injuries

Authorities say a woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically injured in a rural Oregon house fire have died.



Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office told The Associated Press that 38-year-old Tabitha Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young both died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon.

Patrick says both died from injuries sustained in the early Wednesday fire that also killed four children ages 4 to 13. One of the deceased children was a foster child.

James Howell, age 39, remained at the hospital Thursday for treatment of critical burns.

An aunt of four children, Heather Hendrick, says the children were "kind, outgoing and full of joy." Hendrick is married to Tabitha Howell's step-brother. She said Thursday that she last saw her nieces and nephews in January for a post-Christmas family dinner.

She says Tabitha Howell served in the U.S. Navy and works at a day care center. She was also studying at the Revivalist School of Ministry operated by Garden Valley Church.

Riddle Fire Protection District Chief Rich Holloway says a component of the family's fireplace that circulated heated air back into the house had malfunctioned several days before and fire officials say a portable space heater was to blame. Holloway said Thursday on the fire district's Facebook page that the fire was caused by combustible materials placed too close to the heater.

The Associated Press contributed to this story