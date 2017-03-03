Six Die in Oregon House Fire, Mother and Son Succumb to Injuries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Six Die in Oregon House Fire, Mother and Son Succumb to Injuries

Posted: Updated:

Authorities say a woman and her 13-year-old son who were critically injured in a rural Oregon house fire have died.
    
Erin Patrick with the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office told The Associated Press that 38-year-old Tabitha Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young both died at a Portland hospital Thursday afternoon.

Patrick says both died from injuries sustained in the early Wednesday fire that also killed four children ages 4 to 13. One of the deceased children was a foster child.

James Howell, age 39, remained at the hospital Thursday for treatment of critical burns.

An aunt of four children, Heather Hendrick, says the children were "kind, outgoing and full of joy." Hendrick is married to Tabitha Howell's step-brother. She said Thursday that she last saw her nieces and nephews in January for a post-Christmas family dinner.

She says Tabitha Howell served in the U.S. Navy and works at a day care center. She was also studying at the Revivalist School of Ministry operated by Garden Valley Church.

Riddle Fire Protection District Chief Rich Holloway says a component of the family's fireplace that circulated heated air back into the house had malfunctioned several days before and fire officials say a portable space heater was to blame. Holloway said Thursday on the fire district's Facebook page that the fire was caused by combustible materials placed too close to the heater.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Aces Drop Second Straight to 51s

    Aces Drop Second Straight to 51s

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-04 06:02:46 GMT

    The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.

    More >>

    The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.

    More >>

  • Elevated Fire Danger and How Green Are We?

    Elevated Fire Danger and How Green Are We?

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-06-04 05:46:17 GMT

    Fire season is upon us in the Truckee Meadows and Sunday will be the first day in a while that we’ll need to be extra fire aware thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Wind gusts will top 20mph by noon Sunday, and 30mph around 5pm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s tomorrow with dewpoints in the upper 20’s and humidity values in the teens. 

    More >>

    Fire season is upon us in the Truckee Meadows and Sunday will be the first day in a while that we’ll need to be extra fire aware thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Wind gusts will top 20mph by noon Sunday, and 30mph around 5pm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s tomorrow with dewpoints in the upper 20’s and humidity values in the teens. 

    More >>

  • Final Weekend for Lawmakers

    Final Weekend for Lawmakers

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:47:31 GMT

    The 2017 Legislature will finish Monday, June 4th, and lawmakers are working all weekend to get their bills passed.

    More >>

    The 2017 Legislature will finish Monday, June 4th, and lawmakers are working all weekend to get their bills passed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.