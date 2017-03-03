Suspect in Reno Officer-Involved Shooting Arrested in Portola

A teenager wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Reno last week was arrested early Wednesday morning near Portola, California.

Plumas County Sheriff's Office deputies say 17-year-old Erick "Smokey" Bernal was arrested without incident after authorities conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 70, in Portola just before 5 a.m. Deputies say the traffic stop resulted from a surveillance operation for a wanted fugitive that started on Sunday. They say this operation involved approximately 50 officers and deputies from several agencies.

Earlier this week, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased suspect as 25-year-old Rafael Navarro-Garcia.

At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017, officers with the Reno Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Kietzke Lane just north of Peckham Lane.

According to what investigators have learned, as officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, at least one shot was fired from the vehicle injuring a Reno Police officer. Navarro-Garcia then exited the vehicle. Authorities say shots were fired and Navarro-Garcia was injured. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared deceased.

Authorities say Bernal fled the scene on foot.

The Reno Police officer injured during this incident remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the Reno Police Department.

The Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been activated and the Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency. Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto issued the following statement:

"We strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday evening in our City. Our officers willingly put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to protect the people of Reno. The men and women of the Reno Police Department want to thank our community for their outpouring of support.



The Reno Police Department works diligently in our region to gain the community’s trust. We have a community-oriented policing strategy in place that supports long-term problem solving, community empowerment and engagement and forging partnerships with other local law enforcement.



Today, our law enforcement stands united with our community. Your Police, Our Community.” '

Mayor Hillary Schieve on behalf of the Reno City Council issued the following statement:

“We are extremely relieved to hear that this brave Reno Police officer is stable and is expected to fully recover from this tragic incident. I want him to know that The Biggest Little City has him in our thoughts and prayers, and that we are wishing for a speedy recovery.



I am truly saddened by what happened, and it’s important for everyone to remember that violence is not the answer. Reno will not accept violence in our City. The brave men and women of the Reno Police Department put their lives on the line for us each and every day. We will honor their hard work and sacrifices by holding those responsible for what happened accountable to the full extent of the law.”