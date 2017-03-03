US Judge: Nevada Rancher's Son Must Pay $587K, Remove Cattle

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada rancher whose father led a decades-long fight with the U.S. government over grazing and property rights has been ordered to pay $587,000 and remove any livestock he has on federal lands by the end of the month.

Wayne N. Hage is the son of cattleman and longtime Sagebrush Rebellion figure Wayne Hage, who died in 2006.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro in Las Vegas says he also has to show by mid-April that he has complied.

Hage tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal he doesn't have livestock on the range in question.

He declined to say if he can pay the judgment fees and penalties.

The Hage family battle over property in Nye County preceded the fight involving federal agencies and rancher Cliven Bundy, and an armed standoff in April 2014 near Bunkerville.