Disturbance Leaves 2 Inmates Dead at Nebraska Prison - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Disturbance Leaves 2 Inmates Dead at Nebraska Prison

Posted: Updated:

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Officials say two inmates died and others were injured in a disturbance at a Nebraska prison.

Corrections officials say in a statement that two inmates died Thursday in the incident at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Officials didn't provide details about how the inmates died but noted the disturbance involved about 40 inmates who refused to return to their cells.

No prison staffers were injured.

The Tecumseh prison was the site of a deadly riot in May 2015 that also left two dead and extensive property damage.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Aces Drop Second Straight to 51s

    Aces Drop Second Straight to 51s

    Sunday, June 4 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-04 06:02:46 GMT

    The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.

    More >>

    The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.

    More >>

  • Elevated Fire Danger and How Green Are We?

    Elevated Fire Danger and How Green Are We?

    Sunday, June 4 2017 1:46 AM EDT2017-06-04 05:46:17 GMT

    Fire season is upon us in the Truckee Meadows and Sunday will be the first day in a while that we’ll need to be extra fire aware thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Wind gusts will top 20mph by noon Sunday, and 30mph around 5pm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s tomorrow with dewpoints in the upper 20’s and humidity values in the teens. 

    More >>

    Fire season is upon us in the Truckee Meadows and Sunday will be the first day in a while that we’ll need to be extra fire aware thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Wind gusts will top 20mph by noon Sunday, and 30mph around 5pm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s tomorrow with dewpoints in the upper 20’s and humidity values in the teens. 

    More >>

  • Final Weekend for Lawmakers

    Final Weekend for Lawmakers

    Sunday, June 4 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-06-04 04:47:31 GMT

    The 2017 Legislature will finish Monday, June 4th, and lawmakers are working all weekend to get their bills passed.

    More >>

    The 2017 Legislature will finish Monday, June 4th, and lawmakers are working all weekend to get their bills passed.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.