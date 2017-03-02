State and County Resources for Lemmon Valley Flooding

Residents are still concerned with rising water at Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley and Washoe County wants residents to know of local and state resources to help deal with flooding.

The Nevada National Guard dropped off potable water and portable toilets at the Lemmon Valley Volunteer Fire station where there is also a stockpile of sandbags. An inmate crew with the Nevada Division of Forestry is filling sandbags for residents to pick up. Crew chief Eric Antle says the group has been filling five to ten thousand bags a day, "we support all local communities through all hazards, so wildfire, natural disasters, be it flood obviously, earthquakes."

Washoe County says engineers have analyzed Swan Lake and are looking for solutions. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any remedy but time. Emergency Manager Aaron Kenniston says he has requested the Army Corps of Engineers come in to take a final look and see if local engineers have overlooked anything. "Everything we've tried so far, leads back to the solution is waiting for evaporation," says Kenniston, "And that's sad. It's tough for us to accept as local governments, it's tough for residents, so we continue to search for solutions." Kenniston adds that the water in Swan Lake has never been this high in recorded history and that they are trying to work with each residence that is effected to get them help.

Washoe County has seven different departments or agencies helping residents:

Washoe County Social Services:

Washoe County Social Services has two social workers going door-to-door in Lemmon Valley each day to check-in on residents and find out what they need, including food, water and/or shelter.

Social Services is assessing individual needs and providing resources on a case by case basis. Washoe County has had some form of communication with more than 300 residents in Lemmon Valley and helped assist nine families to date.

Residents in Lemmon Valley needing assistance are asked to call Washoe County Social Services at 775-785-8600.

Washoe County Community Services Department:

The Roads Division has worked to keep access open to neighborhood roads in Lemmon Valley as well as snow removal.

Other tasks remain in place, including debris removal, providing sand and sand bags, daily monitoring and identification of affected properties.

Priorities are focused on life safety, public infrastructure and home damage.

Washoe County Health District:

Several employees and various divisions of the Health District have been involved in helping residents.

The District has responded to individuals who have complaints regarding septic systems and wells.

In addition, the District is working with Truckee Meadows Water Authority to ensure that the community drinking water resources in the area are safe.

The District is also coordinating with Washoe County Social Services regarding septic system questions when visiting individual residences.

Washoe County Manager’s Office:

The Emergency Management Program is working with local, regional and state entities, as well as local community groups, to provide individualized support for residents’ immediate needs.

Washoe County is working the State of Nevada Department of Emergency Management to work on Federal Assistance.

Residents can report damage by calling 775-328-2003 or email washoe311@washoecounty.us.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office:

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office continues to monitor and respond to public safety issues in the region. The Sheriff’s Office is concerned about an increase in traffic and speeding due to road closures along Lemmon Drive and has increased traffic enforcement in the area and plans to do so throughout the duration of the road closures.

The Sheriff’s Office will increase traffic awareness through social media and our media partners to educate the public on vehicular safety.

RAVEN helicopter is providing aerial mapping when needed to assist local and state officials on response and mitigation efforts.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD):

TMFPD and its volunteers have worked tirelessly with the help of Nevada Division of Forestry crews to provide filled sand bags at various locations throughout the flood-impacted areas since January, especially in Lemmon Valley.

They also were critical in rescuing a 74-year-old resident who was trapped in a submerged vehicle (picture at right). Engine crews in the south valleys area worked during the early morning hours to divert water that was running into houses.

Crews restored a washed out culvert for an elderly man who was stuck in his house and needed medical treatment.

Washoe County Regional Animal Services:

Washoe County Regional Animal Services has responded to requests for support for animal welfare since the flood initially started, specifically with goats trapped on a patch of land surrounded by water.

Field crews have responded to all complaints and continue the support the efforts of residents to move their animals to safety. Crews have routinely sent staff to the area to provide assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has set up a local Disaster Loan Outreach Center for residents to get more information. It is located at:

South Valleys Library

15650-A Wedge Parkway

Reno, NV 89511

Open Mondays – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Center closes 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9