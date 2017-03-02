Child Care Tax Credit Hits Committee Floor

The Aces squared off against in-state rival Las Vegas 51’s on Saturday night from Greater Nevada Field. Left-hander Eric Jokisch got the nod for interim manager Greg Gross.More >>
Fire season is upon us in the Truckee Meadows and Sunday will be the first day in a while that we’ll need to be extra fire aware thanks to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Wind gusts will top 20mph by noon Sunday, and 30mph around 5pm. Temperatures will be in the mid 80’s tomorrow with dewpoints in the upper 20’s and humidity values in the teens.More >>
The 2017 Legislature will finish Monday, June 4th, and lawmakers are working all weekend to get their bills passed.More >>
London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.More >>
The recognition week is marked each year, June 1-7. REMSA will conduct hands-only CPR demonstrations around Reno and Sparks throughout the week to raise awareness about how to properly and quickly respond to sudden cardiac arrest.More >>
One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
The Nevada State Contractor's Board has revoked one license and has fined one contractor from the northern Nevada area during its May hearings.More >>
A 19 year-old man is in custody after he robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment Saturday.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signs 15 more bills into law on Friday and vetoes one.More >>
