Teen Sentenced to Total of 110 Years in Prison After Pat Baker Park Shooting

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a Reno teen was sentenced to a total of 110 years in prison after killing a 16-year-old at Pat Baker Park in 2015.

The DA's Office says in March Christian Joel Scott was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder. Then on May 2, Scott was sentenced on the remaining charges to a consecutive term of 60 additional years in prison. The combined sentence for all charges ensures that Scott will serve a minimum of 33 years in prison before parole eligibility begins.

Authorities say Scott was 15 years old at the time he shot and killed a local boy during a pre-planned robbery of a Gucci belt.

Scott was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, and Attempted Murder in Washoe County District Court following a six-day jury trial.

Scott will be imprisoned in the NDOC juvenile facility until he turns 18 and transfers to an adult prison.