Reno Police Find Missing Woman

UPDATE: Reno police say Dummer has been found healthy and safe. She has been returned to her group home Friday morning.

Reno Police Department is seeking a missing woman.

RPD says that on Thursday, March 2, Carol Dummer left her group home which is in the area of 7th Street and McCarran.

Police say Dummer left sometime between 4:30 am and 7:00 am on Thursday.

Officials say Dummer has medical issues that may cause her to experience delusions and she often gets confused and gets lost easily and may be unable to find her way back to her residence.

Officers say they checked the stores in the area and surrounding areas and were unable to locate Dummer.

Authorities say Dummer was last seen wearing a brown,gray, and white long sleeve shirt and blue fleece pants. She is described as having shoulder length dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes, is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a thin build, and is approximately 140 pounds.

Police say that if you find Dummer, please contact the police department as soon as possible at 775-334-COPS or 334-2188, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW