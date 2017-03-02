Reno Police Find Missing Woman

London's police say six people died and 20 were injured in the attacks in the center of London. Police shot dead three suspects.More >>
The recognition week is marked each year, June 1-7. REMSA will conduct hands-only CPR demonstrations around Reno and Sparks throughout the week to raise awareness about how to properly and quickly respond to sudden cardiac arrest.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval today signed 19 bills including Senator Gansert’s law to stop “Passing the Trash”, and measures that ensure siblings in foster care can connect and information on prescription drug disposal is readily accessible.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
An education budget has passed both houses but not without some controversy.More >>
One teenager is in custody after they crashed into several unoccupied cars at a local car dealership Saturday.More >>
Crews are on scene of a fatal crash on US-95 near Walker Lake, just north of Hawthorne. NHP says that the road is currently closed in both directions.More >>
The Nevada State Contractor's Board has revoked one license and has fined one contractor from the northern Nevada area during its May hearings.More >>
A 19 year-old man is in custody after he robbed a woman at gunpoint at her apartment Saturday.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signs 15 more bills into law on Friday and vetoes one.More >>
