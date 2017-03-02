Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Near Manzanita Park

A man has been arrested after a traffic stop near Manzanita Park on Thursday.

Nevada Highway Patrol says they made a traffic stop where the driver, identified as 29-year-old Jordan Pruett, fled the scene on foot.

Officials say Pruett was found at an apartment complex near the traffic stop.

Reno Police say that K-9s were brought to help locate Pruett where he was arrested.

Pruett has been charged with false statement/obstruct public officer, operating unregistered vehicle/trailer/semi, driving without a driver’s license and operator-proof of insurance requirement.