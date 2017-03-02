Men’s Basketball Regular Season Finale Sold Out - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Men’s Basketball Regular Season Finale Sold Out

From University of Nevada:

RENO, Nev. – Saturday’s regular-season finale between Colorado State and Nevada at Lawlor Events Center is officially sold out. The game, which will decide the Mountain West men’s basketball champion, is also the final home game for seniors D.J. Fenner and Marcus Marshall.

Tipoff for the game is set for 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast digitally on ESPN3 and via the WatchESPN app. The radio broadcast is available in Northern Nevada on 94.5 FM and online at NevadaWolfPack.com/audio.

Nevada is 24-6 overall and tied with Colorado State (21-9) with 13-4 conference records. This is the only meeting between the schools this season. The winner will be the regular season champion and will earn the No. 1 seed in the MW Basketball Championships next week in Las Vegas.

This is the second sellout of the 2016-17 season for Nevada, which had a school-record attendance of 11,841 for a 104-77 win over UNLV last month.

For University students, the normal student allotment of 1,200 tickets will be available on gameday for those with a valid student ID. There are no tickets available beyond the normal student allotment.

