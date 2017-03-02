Bighorns Acquire Montero and 2017 Draft Selection

From Reno Bighorns:

RENO, Nev. ---- The Reno Bighorns acquired forward Luis Montero and a 2017 first-round draft selection from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in exchange for forward Kadeem Jack and the returning player rights to forward Vince Hunter. Trade is pending successful completion of physicals.

A 6-7 forward, Montero joins the Bighorns after spending the this season with the Skyforce where he accrued averages of 8.8 points (.392 FG%, .300 3pt%, .814 FT%), 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.4 minutes per game in 36 contests (started 15). He was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors four times during the 2015-16 season averaging 16.6 points (.412 FG%, .385 3pt%, .783 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 28.3 minutes in four starts.

In his rookie NBA campaign (2015-16), Montero averaged 1.2 points (.263 FG%, .750 FT%) in 3.5 minutes per contest in 12 games for the Portland Trailblazers.

Jack departs the Bighorns averaging 8.8 points (.463 FG%, .130 3pt%, .649 FT%), 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 14.1 minutes per contest in 30 games including a season-high 24 points posted in mid-January against the Salt lake City Stars.

The Bighorns will host the Raptors 905 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, Mar. 3 at 7 p.m.