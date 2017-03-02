Wolf Pack unveils 2017 football schedule

From University of Nevada:

RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada football team has released its 2017 schedule, the first season for new head coach Jay Norvell. The Mountain West conference office announced dates for all league games on Thursday, while telecast and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Nevada’s 2017 slate is highlighted by eight teams that went to a bowl game last year, plus the annual Battle for the Fremont Cannon during traditional rivalry week on Nov. 25. The Wolf Pack also sees the return of Boise State to the schedule after a two-year absence as the Pack travels to face the Broncos on Nov. 4.

Norvell’s first game as head coach will be in Big Ten country as the Wolf Pack opens Sept. 2 at Northwestern. Nevada will then come home for the Mackay Stadium opener on Sept. 9 against Toledo and remain home to play Idaho State at Mackay on Sept. 16. Non-conference play concludes on Sept. 23 when Nevada travels to play Washington State.

Conference play opens on Sept. 30 at Fresno State and the Wolf Pack will come back to Mackay on Oct. 7 to take on Hawai`i. A road game to Fort Collins follows as Nevada plays Colorado State on Oct. 14 before playing host to Air Force on Oct. 21.

After eight straight games to open the season, the Wolf Pack will enjoy a bye week during the weekend of Oct. 28. November opens with the trip to Boise State on the 4th, following by a home game against San José State on Nov. 11.

The Wolf Pack will travel to take on defending Mountain West champion San Diego State on Nov. 18 before coming home to defend possession of the Fremont Cannon against the UNLV Rebels on Thanksgiving weekend.

Today's announcement by the conference represents the base football schedule. Dates are subject to change.

For Wolf Pack season ticketholders from last year, renewals will be sent in the spring. Deposits for new season tickets are being accepted now – https://goo.gl/du3Sii[goo.gl] – and fans can call (775) 348-PACK now for more information.

Nevada will open spring practice on March 27th and the spring session will culminate on April 29th with the annual Silver and Blue Spring Game at Mackay Stadium at 1 p.m.