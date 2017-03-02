Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself From Trump Campaign Investigations

Jeff Sessions recused himself from any ongoing or future Trump campaign investigations.

"Let me be clear, I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign. And the idea that I was part of a quote, 'continuing exchange of information between the Trump campaign and Russian surrogates' is totally false."

Sessions continued to explain that that is the question that was asked of him during his confirmation hearings and that is why he responded as he did. He felt his answer was "honest".

Sessions plans to write the judiciary committee today or tomorrow to explain his testimony.

After much consideration with his staff, Sessions agreed with the staff recommendation to recuse himself from participating in matters that deal with the Trump campaign for President.

The Associated Press reported that Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign, which appeared to contradict his testimony to Congress during confirmation hearings. This led some Democrats to demand Sessions resign, while other Republicans suggested he step aside from any federal investigation into Russian interference in the election.

The Justice Department found nothing improper about Sessions' two meetings, AP reports.

In the past when attorneys general have recused themselves, AP says that the investigations were handled by lower-ranking but still senior political-appointees within the Justice Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.