Nevada Bill Would Target Hotels That Tolerate Prostitution

A state lawmaker is proposing Nevada give cities and counties the explicit ability to shut down hotels where prostitution arrests are repeatedly made.



Assemblyman John Hambrick said Thursday that Assembly Bill 217 would help curb human trafficking.



His bill attempts to keep hotel managers from turning a blind eye to prostitution, which is legal in rural parts of Nevada, but only at accredited brothels.



The Las Vegas Republican proposes allowing revocation if local government officials believe business managers make little effort to stop repeated and regular illegal prostitution at their location.



Municipalities already have broad ability to revoke or suspend licenses for any suitable reason if businesses are given fair warning and a hearing.



Activists say the bill would increase the risk associated with tolerating illegal prostitution.

